Marissa Mayer Is Trying To Woo Apple Into Making Yahoo The Default Search Engine On The IPhone

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is trying to convince Apple to make Yahoo the default search engine on the Safari browser on iPhones and iPads, according to Re/code’s Kara Swisher.

Right now, Google is the default search engine, but users have the option to switch to Microsoft’s Bing or Yahoo. Siri, the voice-powered digital assistant for iPhones and iPads, uses Bing as its default search engine, but users can’t change that.

Yahoo already has a cozy relationship with Apple and the iPhone. Both the Weather and Stocks apps use Yahoo data. Siri also uses Yahoo for sports scores and stats.

Meanwhile, Apple has been slowly stripping out all things Google from the iPhone. It removed the native apps for Google Maps and YouTube in 2012, for example. You now have to download those as separate apps.

