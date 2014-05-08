Marissa Mayer Admits Yahoo Still Has A Lot Of Work To Do In Mobile

When Marissa Mayer joined Yahoo in July 2012, she quickly saw that Yahoo needed to improve its mobile offerings.

“[Mobile is] a really critical issue,” Mayer said on stage at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference. “It’s certainly one of the biggest missed opportunities that I saw when I came here.”

Last year was when Yahoo really started investing in mobile. That’s because Yahoo is “late” and “behind,” Mayer said. Since then, Mayer said Yahoo has made strides with its Weather and News Digest apps. Mobile, Mayer said, is doubling across almost every metric Yahoo has. She also said there are 500 people working on Yahoo’s mobile products now, which is up from about 60 when she started nearly two years ago.

Still, Mayer admitted that “there’s still more to do” in mobile. Yahoo has yet to see one of its apps break the top 10. Meanwhile, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington noted that Tumblr’s app isn’t even in the top 100 in the App Store.

Over the next couple of years, Yahoo will hire talented app designers so that it can get “really good at mobile,” Mayer said. “We want to build the best mobile apps in the industry.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.