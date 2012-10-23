Marissa Mayer: We Will Buy Companies That Cost Tens Of Millions, Or Low Hundreds Of Millions

Photo: TechCrunch

Marissa Mayer confirmed that she’s on the prowl for companies to buy during this afternoon’s earnings call.Speaking with analysts she said Yahoo would try to acquire companies that cost tens of millions, or low hundred millions.



She also said that while people tend to focus on the giant acquisitions, while she was at Google she made 20 small acquisitions.

This is what we’ve been hearing. Mayer is interested in acqui-hires, buying companies for their engineers. The hope is to get fresh blood in the company with new ideas.

She won’t be big game hunting, looking for billion dollar buys, it seems.

