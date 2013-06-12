Marissa Mayer Will Go To Lunch With You For $5,250 (But You Better Act Fast)

Want to have an hour lunch with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer?



It’ll cost you $5,250.

Mayer is auctioning off an hour of her time for charity through a website called Charitybuzz.

The current bid is $5,000, and you have to bid a least $5,250 to top it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook auctioned off his lunch hour a couple weeks ago and raised $610,000.

Here’s the “lot description” for Mayer:

Find out what it’s like to lead one of the world’s most well-known tech companies, as you join Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer over lunch at the company’s Sunnyvale, CA headquarters.

Marissa Mayer joined Yahoo! as President and CEO in July 2012. Since then, she has focused Yahoo! on creating inspiring and delightful products and making Yahoo! the absolute best place to work. Under her leadership, the company has re-imagined a number of daily habits, including Yahoo! Mail, the homepage, Flickr, and Yahoo! Weather. Prior to Yahoo!, Marissa was at Google for 13 years and held numerous positions including engineer, designer, product manager, and executive. She played an instrumental role in Google Search, leading the product management effort for more than a decade. Marissa also led the development of some of Google’s most successful services including Google Maps, Street View, Google Local and Zagat, Google Toolbar and iGoogle, and she helped define such pivotal products as Google News, Gmail and Chrome. She holds a dozen patents across the areas of artificial intelligence and interface design.

Marissa serves on the board of directors of Walmart. She is also on the board of various non-profits, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Ballet, and the New York City Ballet.

