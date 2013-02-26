Marissa Mayer, Who Just Banned Working From Home, Paid To Have A Nursery Built At Her Office

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Last Friday, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer banned employees from working remotely.Human resources boss Jackie Reses sent out a memo telling all remote employees that, by June, they needed to be working in Yahoo offices.

This upset many employees – mothers in particular.

According to All Things D’s Kara Swisher, some of these are pointing out that Mayer doesn’t understand their plight.

Mayer – who had a baby last fall – is a working mother, but she’s able to bring her kid to work.

That’s because when Mayer had her son last fall, she paid to have a nursery built in her office.

Not all Yahoo haves that kind of money or clout.

“I wonder what would happen if my wife brought our kids and nanny to work and set em up in the cube next door?,” the husband of one remote-working Yahoo employee asked Swisher.

