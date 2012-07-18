Marissa Mayer Tweets! She Likes Yahoo Search And Swag

We don’t want to read too much into this tweet, but it is pretty funny that Marissa Mayer’s sixth tweet as CEO of Yahoo is about search.



As you can see, she likes that when you search for Skype you get a big download button, which makes it easier for the user. As she says, it’s exactly what you want. (We don’t expect her to do very much with Yahoo Search.)

Anyway, pretty cool that Yahoo’s new CEO is tweeting. She also used Instagram to show off some Yahoo swag.

Love that on a Yahoo search for Skype you get a big “Download” button #exactlywhatyouwant search.yahoo.com/search?ei=UTF-… — marissamayer (@marissamayer) July 18, 2012

And a fun Yahoo layette set from the Yahoo! Communications group.Note the purple rubber duck :). Thanks gu instagr.am/p/NM-2ojkMKb/ — marissamayer (@marissamayer) July 18, 2012

