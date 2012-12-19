Marissa Mayer Took ~80 Yahoo Execs To This Stunning Resort On Half Moon Bay For A Weekend

Yahoos have had it good since Marissa Mayer became CEO in July.



First came the free food, then the new smartphones, then new computers.

And now, we’re learning that, during the first weekend in December, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and COO Henrique De Castro hosted 80 Yahoo executives at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay.

Half Moon Bay isn’t actually that far from Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters or San Francisco. It’s between San Francisco and San Jose, all the way out on the coast.

But having been there for a round of golf once, I can tell you that it feels like a continent away. It feels like Scotland, England, and Ireland – in all the right ways. Like Downton Abbey on steroids.

But don’t just believe me…

