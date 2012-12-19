Marissa Mayer Took ~80 Yahoo Execs To This Stunning Resort On Half Moon Bay For A Weekend

Nicholas Carlson
Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Yahoos have had it good since Marissa Mayer became CEO in July.

First came the free food, then the new smartphones, then new computers. 

And now, we’re learning that, during the first weekend in December, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and COO Henrique De Castro hosted 80 Yahoo executives at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay isn’t actually that far from Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters or San Francisco. It’s between San Francisco and San Jose, all the way out on the coast.

But having been there for a round of golf once, I can tell you that it feels like a continent away. It feels like Scotland, England, and Ireland – in all the right ways. Like Downton Abbey on steroids.

But don’t just believe me… 

There's the resort, on a bluff overlooking the Pacific ocean

Half Moon Bay is often foggy, but you can warm up by firepits

You can smell the saltwater there

It's just a very romantic place

It's lush with green…

Not a bad view, right?

It's a Ritz, so of course the interior design is super schmancy

Step outside for a little putting?

Mayer lives at the Four Seasons in San Francisco, so this suite is probably nothing special to her…

…but for us mortals?

Care for some breakfast with your breathtaking views?

Dinner isn't so bad either

Not your ordinary banquet hall

Sheesh.

The wood-paneling is straight out of an Agatha Christie novel

In addition to Mayer and De Castro, CFO Ken Goldman and CMO Kathy Savitt attended as well.

A source who went tells us there was only minor strategy talk over the weekend…

…but Yahoo execs spent most of the time socializing and forming bonds.

Solid snacks!

There was some presentation practicing.

If they always had views like that, we'd all like meetings more

It wasn't this bright during the Yahoos' stay

Incredible golf course, no?

When I played I took a photo from the same spot

Look at the fescue. They could play a British Open here

Yahoo execs were there for a whole weekend, so they had plenty of time to walk the grounds…

…or to grab a Kindle and head for these chairs and blankets by the sea

More views…

…one last.

