Marissa Mayer: 'The Baby's Been Way Easier Than Everyone Made It Out To Be'

There are many reasons so many people are fascinated with Marissa Mayer and her attempt to turn around Yahoo.



At 37, she’s younger than most CEOs running multi-billion dollar companies.

She has the early-Googler halo.

She’s a feminist icon.

She’s a total geek who looks and dresses like a Hollywood star.

But one of the most fascinating things about Mayer is that when Yahoo hired her in July, she was pregnant with her first child.

When the world found out about this, everyone wanted to know: Yahoo is in dire straights and having a child is a huge job in itself; how would Mayer handle it all?

Well, she’s been running Yahoo for five months now, and her son, McAllister Bogue, was born two months ago.

Thanks to promises of a stock buyback, the stock is near 52-week highs. Though major (super major) challenges remain, that’s pretty great progress.

So how’s the kid? Some women in business were upset with Mayer for not taking a longer maternity leave.

Last night, Mayer gave an interview with Fortune’s Patricia Sellers, and she said: “The baby’s been easy.”

Mayer told Sellers “there are two surprising” things about her time at Yahoo so far.

The first is that “Yahoo is a really fun place to work. I love the people there and I love the spirit of the place.”

The second: “The baby’s been easy. The baby’s been way easier than everyone made it out to be. I think I’ve been really lucky that way but I had a very easy, healthy pregnancy, he’s been easy.”



