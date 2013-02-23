Marissa Mayer Tells Hundreds Of Remote Yahoo Employees: Work In An Office … Or Quit

Photo: novecentino
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer just sent a memo to Yahoo’s remote employees, of which there are hundreds, that they have to begin working in offices.If they don’t want to, they can quit.
Apparently, many Yahoo employees are very upset about this turn of events.
Swisher says they feel bait-and-switched.
