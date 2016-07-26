Marissa Mayer doesn't see the Verizon sale as failure: 'I really view this as a success'

Marissa Mayer sees the sale of Yahoo to Verizon as a success.

In a segment this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the Yahoo CEO if she sees the sale of the company to Verizon for $4.8 billion as a failure. Here’s how Mayer replied:

“I don’t, not at all. I think overall, when you look at what the company’s achieved over its history and where we are today, I couldn’t be prouder of the team that we have and what we’ve been able to achieve. It’s really hard to build new businesses. It’s really hard to take a company that was so predominant at a moment in time, Yahoo is a company that changed the world and not many companies get to change the world and popularise the internet and email and search and real-time media and to take that and try and harness that through a paradigm shift like mobile — I really view this as a success.”

Yahoo, which was founded in 1994, was once of the world’s leading internet businesses, but has gone through tough times in the past several years. Yahoo’s peak value was $125 billion in 2000 and even in 2008, Microsoft wanted to pay $45 billion for the company, so a $4.8 billion sale price pales in comparison.

You can watch the full clip of Mayer’s response below.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, asked if sale of the company is a failure: “I really view this as a success” pic.twitter.com/aJBcLczoY5 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 25, 2016

