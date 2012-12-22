Marissa Mayer Is Really Using Flickr (And Posting Funny Stuff)

Since Flickr came out with a new iPhone app last week, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has really been using her company’s photo-sharing service.



(You may recall a fake Marissa Mayer account popped up on Flickr in August. This one’s the real deal—you can tell because she’s posting photos via Flickr to her actual Twitter account.)

It’s a huge stamp of approval for the Flickr team that she’s using the new mobile app. Mayer visited the Flickr offices in San Francisco and brought the team doughnuts back in August. But she only started posting photos with Flickr on December 12, after the new app came out.

Before that, she used Instagram, the iPhone-friendly photo service now owned by Facebook.

Here’s a slightly odd photo she posted of herself, dressed as the exclamation point (or “bang”) in Yahoo’s logo, with Yahoo cofounder David Filo. The back story: The wig and costume were part of a bet she’d made with Yahoo employees to encourage participation in a survey.

Photo: Marissa Mayer’s Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.