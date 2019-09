Fortune’s annual 40 Under 40 list is out. For the first time ever, a woman has taken the top spot.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is ranked number one, followed by Square’s Jack Dorsey at number 2. Mark Zuckerberg trails them both.

Congrats Marissa!

