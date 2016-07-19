Marissa Mayer just gave what sounded a lot like a farewell speech

Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images.

Marissa Mayer just delivered Yahoo’s quarterly earnings results for the 18th time since she was appointed CEO exactly four year ago.

With Yahoo currently up for sale, it’s reasonable to wonder whether there will be a 19th or 20th earnings conference call with Mayer at the helm.

Mayer did not provide an update on the sales process, even though the final round of bids for groups interested in acquiring Yahoo are reportedly due today. Instead, she stuck to walking investors through another lacklustre set of quarterly results.

But after her introductory remarks, Mayer gave what sounded a lot like a farewell speech.

The 41-year-old CEO, who was hired from Google four years ago to revitalize the struggling web company, defended her track record and insisted that the company was in a better position than when she took control.

Yahoo’s business has been dramatically simplified, Mayer said, its bloated headcount bought back to 2005 levels and its portfolio of online products “refreshed.”

“I remain confident these are the right steps to create a better Yahoo,” Mayer said.

Despite what she called a lot of “distractions and uncertainty,” Mayer praised Yahoo’s employees for laying the groundwork and for setting the foundation for Yahoo’s “next chapter.”

NOW WATCH: You can print your photos as pancakes now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.