FLASHBACK: What Marissa Mayer Said About Yahoo To Charlie Rose

In 2009 Marissa Mayer was interviewed by Charlie Rose. During the interview Rose asked her why she thought Yahoo had lost its place. Her answer may give us some insight into what she will do as the new CEO of the company.
Watch the video below to see what she said.
Don’t Miss:
- Marissa Mayer Is The New CEO Of Yahoo
- There Is Zero Reason For Amazon To Release Its Own Phone
- The Real Thermonuclear War For Apple Against Android Isn’t Going To Happen In The Court Room
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.