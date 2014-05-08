Marissa Mayer Says Hiring Henrique De Castro Then Firing Him With A $US58 Million Payout Was 'Regrettable'

Google Henrique De Castro

One of the first moves Marissa Mayer made as CEO of Yahoo was to make her Google colleague, Henrique De Castro, COO.

He was paid a ton of money then fired after just 15 months on the job. He got a $US58 million severance package when he left.

TechCrunch founder asked Mayer if De Castro was her “biggest mistake.”

Mayer gave an indirect answer but noted that he was “regrettable.”

“I think Henrique was not a fit,” said Mayer. “It was regrettable. I will say I have huge respect for him. He’s incredibly smart and incredibly talented but I do think that overall it was the right time for us to go our separate ways. We really wish him well.”

Arrington replied, “I think he’s doing quite well.”

