Marissa Mayer Meets With President Obama

President Obama invited a bunch of CEOs to the White House today to talk business.



Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is on the far left. The next fellow is Muhtar Kent, the CEO of Coca-Cola. Then Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast. After that, we’re guessing. Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman is supposed to be in there somewhere.

(Brian Roberts, the cable mogul, looks particularly unhappy. Is Obama proposing some anti-cable regulations?)

Here are all the folks who apparently made the trip:

· Frank Blake, Chairman and CEO, Home Depot Inc.

· Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

· Joe Echeverria, CEO, Deloitte LLP

· Ken Frazier, President and CEO, Merck and Co.

· Muhtar Kent, Chairman and CEO, Coca Cola Co.

· Terry Lundgren, Chairman, President, and CEO, Macy’s Inc.

· Marissa Mayer, CEO and President, Yahoo Inc.

· Douglas Oberhelman, Chairman and CEO, Caterpillar Inc.

· Ian Read, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

· Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Corp.

· Ed Rust, Chairman and CEO, State Farm Insurance Co.

· Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, Marriott International Inc.

· Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO, AT&T Inc.

· Patricia Woertz, President and CEO, Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Photo: White House

