Here's What Marissa Mayer Thinks Is The Coolest Part Of The New IPhone

Apple announced two new iPhones. The first is the inexpensive iPhone 5C, which comes in a variety of colours and will start at $US99 for 16GB (and a two-year contract). The second is the iPhone 5S, a sleek upgrade from the existing iPhone 5, with

tons of new features.

Present at the Apple event today were people of note Jack Dorsey (co-founder of Twitter and CEO of Square), Al Gore (he sits on the board of Apple) and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

Alistair Barr, Senior Technology Reporter at USA Today, was also present, and sent this tweet about Mayer’s favourite part of the new device:

@marissamayer thinks the finger print sensor is the coolest new thing on the iPhone

— Alistair Barr (@alistairmbarr) September 10, 2013

Mayer is referring to the fingerprint scanner, which will allow you to unlock your phone by placing your finger on top of the home button, and will be a prominent feature on the iPhone 5S.

Both phones will go on sale at the Apple Store Sept. 20, and you can preorder the iPhone 5C Friday, Sept. 13.

You can read more about the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S here.

