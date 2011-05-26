Marissa Mayer: Life At Google Is "Twitchy" Now That Larry Page Is CEO

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Marissa Mayer, Google’s VP of maps and local, had a chat with Mike Arrington on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt this afternoon.Arrington asked her what life is like now that Larry Page is the CEO. Mayer says it’s “optimistic” and “twitchy”:



“Google has always been really focused on the user and Larry especially [is that way]. There’s an even bigger focus now on products and users. We had some products that started out small, like Chrome, and those now feel a lot more central to Google. Overall [Page in the CEO role] has been a really good change,” she said.

“I think the feel is optimistic. It’s clear we’re providing a lot of value to users. There has always been a lot of energy at Google. I’ve always said that Google is a ‘twitchy’ place — everyone is always working on everything — and there’s more of that now.”

