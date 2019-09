Let’s all ignore the depressing Hurricane Sandy news for a moment and look at this picture of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s month-old baby dressed up as a plant for Halloween.



One month old – Macallister and me heading to YaBoo, the children’s Halloween party at @yahoo! twitter.com/marissamayer/s… — marissamayer (@marissamayer) October 30, 2012

