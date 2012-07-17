Marissa Mayer is the new CEO Of Yahoo.



She quit Google today and starts her new job tomorrow.

Mayer was Google’s first woman engineer.

She managed its search product for years. She also led development of iGoogle, Google News, and Gmail. (Check out more on her impressive career here.)

In 2010, she switched to Google Maps and other local products.

In that transition, Mayer went from managing 250 product managers in search and the suite of products around it to supervising 1,100 managers – people managing engineering, design, marketing and sales. In addition, Mayer supervises some 6,000 contractors.

In a statement, Mayer says: “I am honored and delighted to lead Yahoo!, one of the internet’s premier destinations for more than 700 million users. I look forward to working with the Company’s dedicated employees to bring innovative products, content, and personalised experiences to users and advertisers all around the world.”

Yahoo cofounder David Filo – who famously still works at Yahoo, in a cubicle, says:

“Marissa is a well-known, visionary leader in user experience and product design and one of Silicon Valley’s most exciting strategists in technology development. I look forward to working with her to enhance Yahoo’s product offerings for our over 700 million unique monthly visitors.”

This is an upset: many people thought Ross Levinson, Yahoo’s interim CEO, would get the job.

Yahoo’s last full-time CEO, Scott Thompson, was fired after it was revealed that he had lied about his credentials earlier in his career.

