Marissa Mayer Is Handing Out More Than 11,000 Jawbone UP Fitness Bands To Help Yahoo Employees Stay In Shape

After showering Yahoo employees with free food then taking away their right to work from home, Marissa Mayer is back with another perk: Jawbone UP wristbands.



Mayer is gifting Jawbone UP fitness wristbands to more than 11,000 employees, Kara Swisher of AllThingsD reports. The bands retail for $129.99 and are similar to Nike’s FuelBand or Fitbit’s Flex. They tracks your sleep patterns as well as movement, then display the data in user-friendly charts. Users can also add their moods and calorie intake on the UP mobile app, plus sync the device with other fitness apps such as RunKeeper, Withings smart scale and MyFitnessPal. It comes in eight colours. Sadly for Mayer, no purple.

Mayer recently joined Jawbone’s board. It’s unclear if she’s personally awarding one to all the Yahoos in celebration of her first year on the job, or if Yahoo is paying for the devices.

