Sources: Marissa Mayer is firing people at Yahoo and staff are 'shell-shocked'

REUTERS/Ruben Sprich Marissa Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2014.

According to several sources, many people are losing their jobs at Yahoo today.

Management is describing the firings as part of an organizational realignment, or restructuring, and not as a general layoff.

We are unclear about how many people are being fired. The cuts are across multiple groups.

A source close to Yahoo employees tells us, “People [are] kind of shell-shocked.”

We’ve heard that some of the cuts are coming in Mike Kern’s group. He is the senior vice president of product homepage and verticals. We’re told that engineers are not being let go, but product managers, designers, and program managers are.

One source, in touch with Yahoo employees but not one, told us that dismissed employees are being offered two months severance, though their 2014 year-end bonuses are being withheld.

We reached out to Yahoo for comment on this story, and will update it with any response.

Mayer has been under pressure to cut costs at Yahoo since before she formally accepted the job in 2012. Instead of deploying broad layoffs, Mayer has favoured a system that ranks employees and dismisses those with poor scores.

Yahoo’s year-end is upon us, and it is possible that today’s widespread firings are part of that program.

The system is unpopular with many employees. In 2013, employee gripes over it culminated in a meeting where Mayer read to employees from a children’s book.

