Marissa Mayer Is Finally Updating Yahoo Finance, Though Today's Launch Has Been Delayed

Yahoo planned to roll-out a redesigned version of Yahoo Finance this morning, but the launch has been delayed.

The Wall Street Journal’s Douglas MacMillan broke the news.

MacMillan says the new site will feature a personalised news feed — a big feature of many recent Yahoo site re-designs under CEO Marissa Mayer.

He also writes, “When the redesign goes live, visitors to Yahoo Finance will find a markets page that compares leading stock indexes and the day’s biggest winners and losers, along with a portfolio tracker — powered by financial-data provider SigFig — for keeping quick tabs on the stocks people own.”

We’ve heard Yahoo is poking around the startup world, seeing if it can buy a company to help it better aggregate news on Yahoo Finance — maybe with the help of users.

Yahoo Finance is a important brand for Yahoo. It’s one of the few that isn’t dependent on Yahoo email users for traffic. Sports is another big one. ComScore told MacMillan that Yahoo Finance had 34 million visitors in September.

