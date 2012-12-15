Marissa Mayer Is Eyeing This 17-Year-Old's Mobile Startup For Acquisition

Yahoo is hosed in mobile. Just look at this chart:



To solve the problem by 2015, CEO Marissa Mayer is going around acquiring small startups that make mobile apps.

For example, in October, she bought Stamped, a mobile startup in New York.

Here’s Mayer and the team, happily mugging for a photo after the deal:

So what’s next?

Over on All Things D, Kara Swisher says Mayer is taking a long look at a mobile startup out of the UK called “Summly.”

Summly scans the Web for news and uses an algorithm to find the type of content you want to read. Then it summarizes it for you.

Summly has more than 500,000 downloads, says Swisher.

That’s not very many.

So probably, Mayer wants to buy the company for its CEO, a talented 17-year-old named Nick D’Aloisio.

This makes sense.

Mayer believes Yahoo can win by personalizing the Internet’s content for individiual Yahoo users, and D’Aloisio is already working on this problem.

Here’s a demonstration video he made for his app:

