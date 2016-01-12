Yahoo insiders are so fed up with Marissa Mayer that they've apparently come up with a snarky nickname for her

There was a time when Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was considered Yahoo’s saviour.

Expectations were so high when she was first hired that the company adorned the walls of its headquarters with posters of Mayer, in the style of President Barack Obama’s iconic “Hope” poster.

But a lot has changed in recent years, and support for Mayer is quickly waning at Yahoo, according to a new report by the New York Times.

In fact, employee morale is so low that some people are now calling Mayer “Evita,” in reference to Eva Peron, the former wife of Argentinian dictator Juan Peron, known for her rise to power and her desire for fame.

Mayer’s expected to lose even more support once Yahoo starts laying off more than 10% of its workforce, or over 1,000 employees, in the coming weeks, as first reported by Business Insider’s Biz Carson.

The NYT report said that the upcoming layoffs will only add to the total number of departures at Yahoo, which saw more than a third of its workforce leave in the past year alone. Citing a Glassdoor survey, the report said that only 34% of Yahoo employees believe things are getting better there.

Mayer appears to be losing support both internally and externally. Last week, activist investor Starboard sent a letter to Yahoo’s board, urging for management change. In December, Eric Jackson, manager of hedge fund SpringOwl, sent a brutal 99-page presentation to Yahoo’s board, outlining his case for why the company should drop Marissa Mayer as CEO and find new management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.