Marissa Mayer Has Effectively Canned Another Top Yahoo Exec, Michael Barrett

Marissa Mayer’s makeover of Yahoo will not involve the chief revenue officer she inherited.



Yesterday, Mayer hired Google ad executive Henrique De Castro to be COO.

De Castro’s main job will be fixing Yahoo’s relationship with Madison Avenue agencies.

The man whose job that was before his arrival was chief revenue officer Michael Barrett, also a Google veteran. Barrett was hired by Mayer’s predecessor, interim CEO Ross Levinsohn.

Two sources close to Yahoo tell us it is now only a matter of time—and not very much time—before Barrett leaves Yahoo.

The rumour has been that Barrett wanted out of Yahoo and had only been unable to come to terms over his exit package. A source close to Barrett tells us that he has a clause in his contract stipulating that he will report to Mayer—”so this may be the out he needed.”

Another source tells us that Barrett was going to be COO of Yahoo if Levinsohn had gotten the job, and that filling the job with someone else will effectively push him out.

This kind of executive turnover is entirely normal at a company needing a turnaround. Still, some inside Yahoo are bummed to see Barrett go.

“We wasted a whole year so some people are really upset,” says a source.

“But the fact is everyone knew she would bring her own team in and there would be little to no forward movement until that happened.”

