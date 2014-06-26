MARISSA MAYER: 'I Feel Really Badly' About Oversleeping

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer told Bloomberg’s Brian Womack she feels “really badly” for being late to a dinner hosted by the advertising group IPG last Tuesday, which took place during the annual Cannes Lions advertising festival in France.

Mayer reportedly showed up 90 minutes late for that dinner, and according to a tipster who emailed us details of the events, Mayer told attendees, “I’m sorry, I fell asleep.”

Here’s what our tipster had to say about that night:

Yahoo had scheduled a very intimate dinner with the giant ad agency IPG. It included every top exec at IPG and at Yahoo. Mayer insisted the dinner be at 8:30 sharp. Everyone rearranged busy schedules including IPG CEO Michael Roth. Mayer ends up standing the group up and shows 90 minutes late. Roth was leaving as she walked in. Her excuse…”I’m sorry, i fell asleep,” to which Roth continued walking.

As we mentioned in our previous report citing this tipster, Yahoo has not confirmed the details from this particular story, and the major ad agencies have yet to respond as well, so again, we ask you to treat this single source with a grain of salt. However, The Wall Street Journal’s Suzanne Vranica ran a similar story that seems to corroborate our source.

“I think the dinner is unfortunate how much attention it’s gotten,” Mayer told Bloomberg. “I was late. I apologized to IPG at the time and in no way meant for it to be a slight to them.”

Earlier that same day, Mayer was criticised for giving a canned and inauthentic speech during her presentation in front of ad executives. But besides the incident of her sleeping, Mayer maintains that Cannes was a “very productive set of days,” in which she said the company made progress with its various web products.

Mayer did not say, however, if she would return to represent Yahoo at Cannes next year.

“We’ll make sure Yahoo is well represented,” she said.

