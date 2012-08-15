Marissa Mayer Holds An All-Hands With Yahoo Employees In New York

Photo: Giorgio Montersino

New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer held two meetings with Yahoo employees in New York last week, a source close to the company tells us.Mostly, she just took questions and didn’t reveal much about her plans for a turnaround, says this source.



She talked some about improving the product.

We also hear she took time out of her New York trip to meet with former Yahoo executives.

Work at Yahoo? We’re listening.

Email [email protected] or text/call 727-507-1699.

