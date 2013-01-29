Marissa Mayer Thinks Yahoo's Hold Music Is 'Garbage'

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Shortly before Yahoo’s earnings call started today, we heard CEO Marissa Mayer admonishing her team about the hold music that plays before the call.We weren’t the only ones. Wired’s Ryan Tate heard her call it “garbage.”



“You need to get good music,” Mayer said. “Can you make a note of that?”

She didn’t seem to realise her microphone was live.

We’ve heard about Mayer’s attention to detail. But this is a great example of how she won’t let go of the kind of thing that other CEOs would accept as par for the course.

