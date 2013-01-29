We Just Got Off The Phone With One Of Yahoo's Most Important Clients

Marissa Mayer

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Today, Yahoo will report to its shareholders how its business did during the last three months of 2012.It’s expected to report $1.24 billion in revenues.



Yahoo brings the vast majority of that money into the company selling brand advertising. Most of that brand advertising Yahoo sells is bought by advertising agencies — modern day Don Drapers.

The people who run those agencies are Yahoo’s clients — as important to the success of Yahoo’s business as the 700 million people who stumble through a Yahoo website every month.

Last week, we spoke to one of these people — an executive at an ad agency that managers billions of dollars in ad spending.

What we wanted to know was: In the six months since she’s taken over as Yahoo CEO, how is Marissa Mayer doing?

And how about her choice for COO, another ex-Googler, named Henrique De Castro?

There is real mystery around these questions.

Mayer is notorious for being not very interested in the advertising business, which is so central to Yahoo’s future.

De Castro, meanwhile, is known as someone who is exceptionally bright and hard-working, but sometimes awkward with people.

The agency source we talked to asked not to be named so that he or she could be candid in his or her response.

The short answer from this person is that there is much optimism around Yahoo because it has hired Marissa Mayer, a rock star tech executive, but that she and De Castro need to do a much better job filling their agency partners in about their plans going forward.

“It’s a very fuzzy vision that they’ve put forward.”

This source also warns Mayer and De Castro that it may seem like Yahoo can win without the help of agencies, but that “the road is littered with corpses of technology companies thinking they can disintermediate agencies or ignore them”

He says that there is one big trick Mayer needs to figure out if Yahoo is going to start growing revenues again.

“When you have a productive and fruitful relationship between an agency and an audience provider like Yahoo, Google, or Facebook, you can grease the skids and see the revenue follow.”

“My hope is that Yahoo figures this out sooner rather than later. But right now that’s a fuzzy black box.”

Here is a lightly edited transcript of this source’s complete thoughts.