Marissa Mayer Gives Yahoo Employees What They've Always Wanted: Free Food

Photo: JD Lasica via flickr

Marissa Mayer sure knows the way to win over Yahoo employees: give them free food.As one of her first big changes since taking over as CEO at Yahoo, Mayer announced recently that the cafeteria in the company’s Silicon Valley office will now be free for employees, according to Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.



Swisher reports that this is just one of several ways that Mayer is trying to change things up at Yahoo and make it more like Google.

Mayer also launched weekly all-hands meetings and she is reportedly planning to re-do the office layout to make it more collaborative.

This probably won’t be enough to turn around the company, but it already seems to be helping morale. Yahoo’s employees are apparently “thrilled” by the free lunches.

Check out the AllThingsD article to find out more about how Yahoo has changed since Mayer took over.

