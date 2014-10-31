Marissa Mayer Threw A Crazy Halloween Party At The Funeral Home She Bought Last Year

Marissa Mayer is known for throwing elaborate parties attended by Silicon Valley’s elite.

On Halloween, she gives out king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters and decorates her front yard with professionally carved pumpkins. This year was no exception.

Jackie Reses, Yahoo’s chief development officer, tweeted this photo on Sunday evening.

The mortuary Reses is referring to is most likely the Roller & Hapgood & Tinney Funeral Home, which Mayer bought just before Halloween last year for $US11.2 million. The funeral home is located a block east of her home, in Palo Alto’s Professorville neighbourhood.

On Oct. 16, one of Mayer’s neighbours wrote an open letter published in Palo Alto Online, asking the Yahoo CEO not to throw her annual Halloween party in the funeral home.

“Now there are grumblings that Marissa is staging the defunct mortuary as a haunted house for her elite group of Google and Yahoo friends (Schmidt, Brin, Page, Wojcicki) and the whose-who of Silicon Valley. Every year, Mayer’s backyard and home is transformed into a haunted house and blow-out party,” said the neighbour, who chose to write the letter anonymously. “While on-the-surface it seems like using a mortuary is a perfect place to create a haunted experience, it is also a place where many of us said goodbye to our loved ones … I hope the rumours are false and that you will not be opening the doors to the mortuary for your exclusive party.”

But if tweets and Instagram photos are to be believed, it looks like a haunted house was set up there anyway.

Mayer throws a pumpkin-carving party in her backyard every year, but this year’s decorations were pretty over-the-top.

Addison Elementary School, which is located just across the street from Mayer’s funeral parlor, shared this photo of their view.

Thanks @marissamayer 4 decorating Addison Ave w/ these amazing #pumpkins! Our students love looking at them! pic.twitter.com/Y30dhC2gIs

— Addison School (@AddisonSchool) October 29, 2014

