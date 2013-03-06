Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Got Paid Yesterday

Photo: flickr/Techcrunch

CEO Marissa Mayer received 585,238 shares of Yahoo stock yesterday, according to a form 4 SEC filing.According to the filing, these shares are part of a routine stock grant. So, nothing out of the ordinary.



At today’s stock price, the shares are worth ~$13 million. If Mayer does her job, they should be worth considerably more in the future.

