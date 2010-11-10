Marissa Mayer On Why Google Doesn't Have Infinite Scroll For Search

Earlier today, a report surfaced that Google was testing infinite scrolling for search results. Turned out the report was wrong. It was a Chrome extension that allowed more results to appear.



Regardless, it gives us an opportunity to run this video we shot last week of Google VP Marissa Mayer. From the sidelines of an event we saw her speak at we asked her why Google doesn’t offer infinite scrolling.

She says when Google has a small amount of results, it probably should. But, when there are 3 million results, it’s just not all that useful.

Apologies for the weak sound, she has a quiet voice, and we recorded this with our iPhone:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.