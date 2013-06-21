Marissa Mayer Makes 'Historic Win' GIF To Announce Its Official Acquisition Of $1.1 Billion Tumblr

A few weeks ago, Yahoo announced it’d be purchasing Tumblr for $1.1 billion, subject to approval.



Now the news is officially official and to celebrate, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer made a three photo GIF.

Here’s the announcement and the “historic win” animation.

We’re excited to announce that our deal to acquire Tumblr has closed… it’s official!

As promised, Tumblr will continue to operate as a separate business, led by David Karp as CEO. Their product roadmap, their team, and tone will all remain the same as will their mission to empower creators and curators alike to do what they love best: create.

David and his team are redefining creative expression online, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

In celebration, we’ve given this blog a bit of a facelift thanks to Jonathan Moore from Style Hatch, and we’ve brought along some of our friends, too — you can now follow the Search, Messenger, Mail, Sports, Answers and Flickr teams on Tumblr.

Today is an incredibly exciting day for Yahoo! and Tumblr, and I’m thrilled to officially welcome David and the team to Yahoo!.

