Marissa Mayer Finally Got Rid Of Yahoo's Horrible Logo

A year after joining Yahoo, CEO Marissa Mayer finally pulled the trigger.
She’s ditching this awful logo:
What’s the new one look like?
Undecided!
In a publicity stunt that is obviously working, because you are reading this sentence, Yahoo is going to try 30 new ones out on users over the next 30 days.
Here is a video launching this campaign.
It gives you a sense of the brand that Mayer, and her CMO Kathy Savitt, are trying to create.
