Marissa Mayer Finally Got Rid Of Yahoo's Horrible Logo

Nicholas Carlson

A year after joining Yahoo, CEO Marissa Mayer finally pulled the trigger.

She’s ditching this awful logo:

Yahoo logo

What’s the new one look like?

Undecided!

In a publicity stunt that is obviously working, because you are reading this sentence, Yahoo is going to try 30 new ones out on users over the next 30 days.

Here is a video launching this campaign.

It gives you a sense of the brand that Mayer, and her CMO Kathy Savitt, are trying to create.

