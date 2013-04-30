Marissa Mayer Explains Yahoo's New Approach To Advertising

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has a new plan for generating more ad revenue.



Today she announced two new types of ads: Yahoo! Stream Ads and a new interactive Billboard ad.

This is all part of the big redesign that Yahoo launched in February, Mayer says. That’s when Yahoo changed its front page into a streaming headline format, eliminating several ad units and letting people customise the page in new ways.

Today she’s added some ad units back to the page. As its name implies the Stream ad will be embedded into the news stream of a user’s home page. It will show up across devices like desktops/laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

It looks like this:

Yahoo Stream ad is the text in the yellow box

The Billboard unit will look like a fairly traditional banner ad that sits on top of the Yahoo page. Mayer says that it is different because it will ink to content that’s more “fun and engaging” for Yahoo visitors.

The first Stream ads could start showing up as soon as this week.

Here’s her full blog post:

As we continue to build products and features that inspire and entertain our users, we’re committed to delivering engaging and effective advertising opportunities. Over the past few months, we’ve begun to evolve the Yahoo! experience to be more personal, intuitive, and immersive — incorporating more modern paradigms like our news stream. Today, we’re matching that engaging stream experience with a new advertising format — Yahoo! Stream Ads.

Since we launched our Yahoo! news stream in February, our users have responded by visiting more, staying longer, and increasing their engagement with our content. Like with web search, users appreciate complementary, unobtrusive advertising, and we’re committed to delivering just that. Advertising can, and should, enhance content discovery in a seamless and effective manner. The more our users spend time with Yahoo!, the more relevant and personalised the content and advertising becomes. Stream Ads are the sponsored twin to our newsfeed articles and are every bit as personalised and engaging.

Today, we’re also announcing a new Yahoo.com Billboard designed to deliver richer content interactions to Yahoo! users. For example, a movie trailer that runs on the Billboard could link to more information about the film and cast, and let you buy tickets directly from the ad. We believe that advertising like this can be fun and engaging for users, while also effective for advertisers.

Going forward, we’re committed to advertising formats that complement our products and content, and enhance the user experience. Stay tuned for more in the coming months!

