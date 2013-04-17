Marissa Mayer Explains Yahoo's Display Ad Revenue Drop [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Yahoo revealed in its quarterly earnings call that its display advertising fell 11% to $455 million. Mayer said that the decline was in large part due to consumers going to Yahoo on their mobile devices, which simply have lower ad rates.

Volvo is going for the luxury market with its new campaign, led by Arnold.

Ad Age lists five things you didn’t know about CPG advertising.

Corey Booker writes his own incredible tweets.

USA Today talks about agencies embracing entrepreneurship.

Kenneth Parks was promoted from EVP/executive managing director to North American CMO at Digitas.

The IAB says that mobile ads took up 9% of online ad spending in 2012. That’s $3.4 billion.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Mark Zuckerberg Says It’s Totally OK To Ignore Dinner Guests While Checking Your Phone

AD OF THE DAY: The Sudden Twist In This Cliched Ad Will Make You Cry At Your Desk

The 30 Most Creative People In Mobile Advertising

How To Ace Your Job Interview With LinkedIn’s Ad Sales Department

Mark Zuckerberg Really Did Stand Fully Dressed In A Pool For Facebook’s New Ad

This Music Video Uses Your Computer Cursor To Create Itself

German Parenting Magazine Uses Photos Of Sexting Teens In New Ad Campaign

Google: Developers Can’t Use Google Glass For Advertising

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.