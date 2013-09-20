Marissa Mayer Doesn't Use Twitter Much, But She Is Re-Tweeting People Like Crazy Right Now

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer isn’t very active on Twitter. She has tweeted less than 1,000 times despite having 400,000+ followers. But right now she’s on a re-tweet frenzy.

In the past hour, Mayer has retweeted eleven people. Followers are promising to stop making fun of Yahoo’s logo and to make Yahoo their home pages if she does. And for some reason, Mayer is oblidging.

Maybe she has an IFFT account set up to auto-retweet. Maybe her account has been hacked. Or maybe Mayer is just in a good mood. She was just listed number one on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list, ahead of Mark Zuckerberg and Square’s Jack Dorsey. She’s the first woman to ever achieve that.

Here’s the list of lucky Mayer followers:

If @marissamayer RT’s this, I’ll make a My Yahoo page and set it as my homepage.

— Max Myers (@maxdmyers) September 19, 2013

if @marissamayer retweets this i’ll make yahoo my home page

— Matt Lynley (@mattlynley) September 19, 2013

“@mattlynley: if @marissamayer retweets this i’ll make yahoo my home page” me too :) !!

— John Faber (@flavoflav2000) September 19, 2013

@marissamayer if you retweet me here, I’ll not only make @Yahoo my homepage, but I’ll send you my @WPCareySchool MKT303 analysis of Yahoo!

— Bennett Dwosh (@TheRealBdwosh) September 19, 2013

If @marissamayer retweets this I will make Yahoo’s homepage as my homepage.

— Mohd Saqib Khan (@saqibkhan1984) September 19, 2013

@mattlynley @marissamayer and I’ll switch to a Yahoo email address!

— Tony Wilson (@IndelibleData) September 19, 2013

if @marissamayer retweets this i’ll make yahoo my home page too :)

— m arif akkaya (@marifakkaya) September 19, 2013

If @marissamayer retweets this, I’ll make Yahoo my homepage.

— Dominique Soenens (@Dsoenens) September 19, 2013

If @marissamayer RT’s this, I’ll make a My Yahoo page and set it as my homepage.

— Aurélien Viers (@aviers) September 19, 2013

If @marissamayer retweets this I will make Yahoo’s homepage as my homepage.

— Mohmed Mansour (@mans5891) September 19, 2013

@flavoflav2000 @marissamayer @mattlynley if she retweets me, I will stop making fun of Yahoo’s new logo in public

— John Bovenizer (@jbovenizer) September 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.