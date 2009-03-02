Marissa Mayer Denies Plans To Quit Google, Friends Less Sure

It seems Marissa’s staying at Google–at least for now.



In the meantime, the NYT says she’s frustrated with her reputation for just being beautiful, smart, rich, successful, fashionable, and friendly. She’s also a jock!

Laura Holson, NYT: IN late December, Marissa Mayer was vacationing in Africa when her boss, Jonathan Rosenberg, e-mailed her asking if she was leaving Google.

It wasn’t a routine query. As the gatekeeper of Google’s home page, and one of the company’s most ubiquitous and closely watched public faces, Ms. Mayer controls the look, feel and functionality of the Internet’s most heavily trafficked search engine. rumours of her possible departure had lit up the blogosphere and offices across Silicon Valley.

None of it, she assured Mr. Rosenberg, was true. And Ms. Mayer, who is Google Employee No. 20 and the company’s first female engineer, still says she isn’t leaving; she says she has gone out of her way to inform Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, as well as the chief executive, Eric E. Schmidt, that she is staying put.

“It could not be further from the truth,” she says of gossip about her departure. “It made me realise that people don’t understand me.”

What don’t people understand?

“It hasn’t shown up anywhere that I am really physically active,” she says. “I ran the San Francisco half marathon this year. I did the Portland marathon. I went skiing just yesterday. I’m going to do the Birkebeiner, which is North America’s longest cross-country ski race. That just shows you how much there are gaps.”

The New York Times quotes a friend of Marissa’s from Stanford as saying he doubts she’ll stay at Google. The article also explains why Google’s web design never employs grey on grey. And did you know that Google has tested 40 shades of blue to see which you’re most likely to click on? Read it all here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.