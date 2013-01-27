Watch Marissa Mayer's Full Davos Interview Right Here

Couldn’t make it to Switzerland for this year’s World Economic Forum?



No worries – you can watch a full video of one of the highlight events, Marissa Mayer’s first one-on-one interview as CEO of Yahoo, right here thanks to Bloomberg Television.

She shares plenty of thoughts on what Yahoo needs to do and even some more general thoughts on the future of tech.

Watch:

