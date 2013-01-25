In Case You Thought The World's Intense Interest In Marissa Mayer Was Fading...

Photo: Live-Stream

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is doing a one-on-one interview at Davos this morning.



The line of people who wanted to attend her session was so long that it stretched three-quarters of the way across the conference centre floor.

About half of the people in the line actually made it into the room.

The rest were dispersed only after the door staff promised that the session would be live-streamed.

Demand for the live-stream, meanwhile, proved so intense that the live-stream crashed.

So now the only thing those who want to hear what Marissa Mayer has to say can do is follow along on Twitter.

This, combined with what Marissa Mayer had to say (which I’ll detail in another post), is very good news for Yahoo.

Here’s the line of people who wanted to see her…

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

