Marissa Mayer And David Sacks Are Backing San Francisco's Bison

Photo: Tim Bradshaw

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has long featured a herd of bison in their own fenced-in paddock.Apparently Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and Yammer CEO David Sacks are fans. They and their spouses have donated to support the animals, Bloomberg’s Mark Milian reports.



In September, Financial Times reporter Tim Bradshaw noticed a sign recognising the financial support of Mayer and her husband, tech investor Zack Bogue.

Bradshaw tells us he later saw the sign a bit worse for wear, having “taken a beating.”

Weird. Who dislikes bison?

The San Francisco Parks Alliance, a nonprofit which helps support the city’s parks, recognised Mayer and Bogue as a “First Family” and David and Jacqueline Sacks as “Park Heroes.”

The “First Family” level requires a donation of at least $20,000, while $2,500 or more gets “Park Hero” status.

We also noticed that Yahoo executive Adam Cahan, who was recently promoted to be Yahoo’s senior vice president of mobile and emerging products as a key member of Mayer’s team, attended a Party for the Parks event in September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.