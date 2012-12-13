Marissa Mayer's Yahoo Copies Instagram With New Flickr App

Yahoo just totally revamped its Flickr app for iOS with Instagram-like filters.



Yahoo hadn’t updated the app since last year, so new Flickr fits in quite nicely with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s commitment to a mobile-first strategy.

The new app features a simpler sign-up process, 16 camera filters and full groups capabilities, which used to only be available on Flickr.com.

Unlike Instagram, Flickr provides support for Twitter, in addition to Facebook, Tumblr, and email.

Earlier this week, Instagram pulled the plug on Twitter, making it no longer possible to view Instagram photos in your Twitter stream.

