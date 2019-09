Marissa Mayer is the Queen of Silicon Valley now, but her road to success started in her hometown of Wausau, Wisconsin. Watch below what Mayer’s life was like before working at Google and Yahoo.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.