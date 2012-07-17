The Impressive Career Of Yahoo's New CEO, Marissa Mayer

Today, Google’s first female engineer, Marissa Mayer, resigned. She spent 13 years at Google.
Tomorrow, she begins her first day as Yahoo’s new CEO. At age 37, she’s had an impressive career and amassed a ~ $300 million fortune.
Here’s the work and life experience that made Yahoo decide to put its life in Mayer’s hands.
Marissa Mayer was always smart. She was accepted into every college she applied to -- about 10 schools.
Ultimately, Mayer chose Stanford. She graduated with a BS in Symbolic Systems in 1997 and got her masters there in Computer Science. She specialised in artificial intelligence.
As a fun aside, she used to attend science camp as a teenager.
Mayer began her career working for a UBS research lab in Zurich, Switzerland and at SRI International in Menlo Park, California.
She also taught computer programming at Stanford and received on honorary doctorate in engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2008.
Mayer joined Google in June 1999 as a software engineer.
She helped design the look-and-feel of the homepage and founded Google's Associate Product Manager program.
The Killers played for guests the night before her wedding.
During her career at Google, Mayer has been an engineer, designer, product manager, and executive, and launched more than 100 well-known features and products, according to Yahoo! PR.
She was also in charge of some of Google's acquisitions. She struck up talks with the Zagats, for example.
Mayer has put money into a handful of startups including uBeam, Brit Media, Square, Minted, Airtime, and One Kings Lane.
Today, Mayer resigned from Google and tomorrow is her first day at Yahoo. Mayer has her work cut out for her at the fledgling tech company.
'I am honored and delighted to lead Yahoo!, one of the Internet's premier destinations for more than 700 million users,' Mayer says in a press release. 'I look forward to working with the Company's dedicated employees to bring innovative products, content, and personalised experiences to users and advertisers all around the world.'
Fun bonus: Marissa is pregnant. She's helping prove you can have a successful career and family life at the same time.
Zach and Marissa are expecting their first child in October (congrats!). She just confirmed the happy news to Fortune.
Mayer disclosed her pregnancy to Yahoo when its headhunters contacted her in June about the CEO position. She says no one on the board expressed an issue with her condition.
Which is awesome. In 1992, Lawrence Perlman, then the CEO of IT services firm Ceridian, gave a speech asking, 'A Pregnant CEO: In Whose Lifetime?'
Fortunately, Perlman was very wrong.
Like Sheryl Sandberg, Mayer is proving you can have both a successful career and family at the same time.
