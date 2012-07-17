The Impressive Career Of Yahoo's New CEO, Marissa Mayer

Today, Google’s first female engineer, Marissa Mayer, resigned. She spent 13 years at Google.



Tomorrow, she begins her first day as Yahoo’s new CEO. At age 37, she’s had an impressive career and amassed a ~ $300 million fortune.

Here’s the work and life experience that made Yahoo decide to put its life in Mayer’s hands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.