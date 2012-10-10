The Impressive Career Of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

This is part of our series on The Sexiest CEOs Alive.



After spending 13 years at Google as the company’s first female engineer, Marissa Mayer moved on to become Yahoo’s new CEO.

At age 37, she’s had an impressive career and amassed a fortune of around $300 million.

Here’s the work and life experience that made Yahoo decide to put its life in Mayer’s hands.

