The Impressive Career Of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

After spending 13 years at Google as the company’s first female engineer, Marissa Mayer moved on to become Yahoo’s new CEO.
At age 37, she’s had an impressive career and amassed a fortune of around $300 million.
Here’s the work and life experience that made Yahoo decide to put its life in Mayer’s hands.
Marissa Mayer was always smart. She was accepted into every college she applied to—about 10 schools.
Ultimately, Mayer chose Stanford. She graduated with a BS in Symbolic Systems in 1997 and got her masters there in Computer Science. She specialised in artificial intelligence.
As a fun aside, she used to attend science camp as a teenager.
Mayer began her career working for a UBS research lab in Zurich, Switzerland and at SRI International in Menlo Park, California.
She also taught computer programming at Stanford and received on honorary doctorate in engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2008.
Mayer joined Google in June 1999 as a software engineer.
She helped design the look and feel of the homepage and founded Google's Associate Product Manager program.
The Killers played for guests the night before her wedding.
During her career at Google, Mayer was an engineer, designer, product manager, and executive, and launched more than 100 well-known features and products, according to Yahoo PR.
She was also in charge of some of Google's acquisitions. She struck up talks with Zagat, for example.
Mayer has put money into a handful of startups including uBeam, Brit Media, Square, Minted, Airtime, and One Kings Lane.
On July 16, 2012, Mayer resigned from Google and started at Yahoo the very next day. Mayer has her work cut out for her at the fledgling tech company.
'I am honored and delighted to lead Yahoo, one of the Internet's premier destinations for more than 700 million users,' Mayer said in a press release. 'I look forward to working with the Company's dedicated employees to bring innovative products, content, and personalised experiences to users and advertisers all around the world.'
Fun bonus: Marissa just had a baby. She's helping prove you can have a successful career and family life at the same time.
Mayer gave birth to a baby boy on October 1st. Mayer's husband Zack made the announcement over Twitter.
She disclosed her pregnancy to Yahoo when its headhunters contacted her in June about the CEO position. She says no one on the board expressed an issue with her condition.
Which is awesome. In 1992, Lawrence Perlman, then the CEO of IT services firm Ceridian, gave a speech asking, 'A Pregnant CEO: In Whose Lifetime?'
Fortunately, Perlman was very wrong.
Mayer has said that she does not plan to take a long maternity leave. She is expected to return to work soon.
Like Sheryl Sandberg, Mayer is proving you can have both a successful career and family at the same time.
