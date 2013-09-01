Marissa Mayer Was Dubbed A Stanford Campus Icon For Being A Blonde In Computer Science Classes

Unlike some of her other C-level peers, Marissa Mayer says she is “blind to gender” and the glass ceiling.

This blindness may have caused her to take a 2-week maternity leave (some feel she should taken off a few months to set an example for other women). It may have also caused her to issue a work-from-home ban at Yahoo (many felt the move was harsh for stay-at-home mums).

The most obvious example of her gender blindness may come from a recent Vogue profile by Jacob Weisberg.

(We’re not talking about the photoshoot, in which the CEO is sprawled upside down on a lawn chair, although that did turn heads.)

Instead, Vogue referenced an experience Marissa Mayer had at Stanford University, where she majored in Symbolic Systems. The campus paper dubbed her a university icon for being a blonde in upper-level computer science classes.

Mayer’s reaction wasn’t anger or embarrassment. Vogue details the experience here:

Once, reading The Stanford Daily, she was laughing over a column about campus icons — the local man who abuses passersby, the guy in the sandwich shop who always gets your order wrong. “And there was literally a line in there that said ‘the blonde woman in the upper-division computer-science classes.’ And I was, like, I’m a woman in the upper-division computer-science classes — I should know this person! I really had just been very blind to gender. And I still am.”

