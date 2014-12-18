Our Chief Correspondent Is About To Publish A Huge Expose Of Marissa Mayer And Yahoo --  Get It Here!

Business Insider’s Chief Correspondent, Nicholas Carlson, is about to publish his first book.

It is called, “Marissa Mayer And The Fight To Save Yahoo!”

The book includes all sorts of never-before-revealed details and stories about one of the world’s most charismatic and inspiring CEOs, as well as the ongoing revitalization of the digital-media powerhouse known as Yahoo!

The book will be published on January 6th. You can pre-order it at the links below:

Hardcover: http://amzn.to/1xrg6Fp

Kindle: http://amzn.to/1tUBRpQ



Audio: http://amzn.to/1sRBrQU



And while you’re waiting, read 1) Nick’s cover story in the New York Times Magazine this week, and 2) Nick’s profile of Marissa Mayer, “The Truth About Marissa Mayer: An Unauthorised Biography.“

