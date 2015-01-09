Here's The Scoop On This Year's Hottest Book In Tech

Business Insider’s own Nicholas Carlson just published the first hot tech book of 2015, “Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo.” We sat down with Carlson to get his thoughts on the book.

Business Insider: Describe your new book for us.

Nicholas Carlson: My book is a fast-paced, warts-and-all narrative about Marissa Mayer’s efforts to remake Yahoo as well as her own rise from Stanford University undergrad to CEO of a $US30 billion corporation by the age of 38.

When Yahoo hired star Google executive Mayer to be its CEO in 2012, employees rejoiced. They put posters on the walls throughout Yahoo’s California headquarters. On them there was Mayer’s face and one word: HOPE.

But one year later, Mayer sat in front of those same employees in a huge cafeteria on Yahoo’s campus and took the beating of her life. Her hair wet and her tone defensive, Mayer read and answered a series of employee-posed questions challenging the basic elements of her plan. There was anger in the room and, behind it, a question: Was Mayer actually going to be able to do this thing?

My book is the inside story of how Yahoo got into such awful shape in the first place, Mayer’s controversial rise at Google, and her desperate fight to save an Internet icon.

BI: Who wants to read this book?

NC: Anyone interested in a fast-paced business thriller about the downfall of an iconic company and a superhero CEO’s attempts to save it.

BI: Where can we get a copy?

NC: Thanks to Amazon ending their recent battle with Hachette, you can find the hard cover, Kindle ebook, and audio book all on Amazon.

Hardcover:









Kindle:









Audio:









Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.